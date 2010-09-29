Police: Four charged with burglarizing Manorhaven boats

Four men from Queens were arrested early Tuesday morning on charges of burglarizing boats in a Manorhaven marina, Nassau County police said.

Police said the four used a dinghy to travel from the Town of North Hempstead dock in Port Washington to Manhasset Bay Marina off Matinecock Avenue in Manorhaven, where they burglarized five boats - stealing liquor, a laptop computer and a video game system.

Police said a person on one of the boats spotted one of the defendants during the burglary and called 911.

The foursome was arrested as they disembarked the dinghy back at the town dock.

Arrested were Tommy Chow, 19, of 198th Street, Flushing, Jonathan Leung, 21, of 154th Place, Flushing, Raymond Chen, 20, of Kalmia Avenue, Flushing, and Dilsher Singh, 18, of 117th Street in Richmond Hill. All four were charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of third-degree burglary.

All were scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.