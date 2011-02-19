Police: Hempstead man assaulted, fled cops

Nassau County Sixth Squad detectives arrested a Hempstead man on charges of assault and fleeing a police officer after a traffic stop turned into a chase early Friday morning in Old Westbury.

Police said Jamie Garcia, 39, of 33 Dikeman St., was seen stopped with his hazard lights flashing on the side of Searingtown Road at about 4:25 a.m. when a police officer pulled up to investigate.

Garcia sped away and lost control of his car, crashing into a pole at the corner of the Long Island Expressway's South Service Road at Fox Hollow Lane, police said.

After the accident, police said Garcia got out of his car, ran down Fox Hollow Lane and scuffled with the pursuing officer, punching him in the head and running away. Then Garcia jumped over a fence, grabbed a nearby baseball bat and hit the officer in the arm as he approached, police said.

Garcia was eventually arrested.

Inside his car, police said they found BMW tires and rims that were later discovered to be stolen.

Garcia was charged with two counts of assault, criminal possession of stolen property, possession of a dangerous weapon, unlawful fleeing from a police officer, resisting arrest, false impersonation and three vehicle and traffic law violations. He was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.

The officer, who had injuries to his head and arm, was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.