Police: Wantagh road reopens after house fire

A house fire closed a portion of Jerusalem Avenue in Wantagh on Thursday afternoon, but the stretch has been reopened, police said.

The part of the road that was closed was located between Seamans Neck Road and Tusk Lane, according to Nassau County police.

No one was injured, although the house appeared to be “fully engulfed,” a police spokesman said, adding a 911 call reporting the blaze came in at 1:58 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.