Police have identified the victim struck and killed crossing a Seaford street Saturday as Antonio Salerno, 73, of Bellmore.

Salerno was crossing Washington Avenue when he was struck by a northbound vehicle at 5:47 p.m., Nassau County police said. Police said he was transported to a local hospital, where he died at 6:15 p.m.

The 53-year-old driver, whose identity has not been released, was not charged.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.