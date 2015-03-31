Police investigate break-in at Freeport Village Hall

Someone broke into Freeport Village Hall during the weekend and apparently tried to pry open a safe, but left without taking anything, Nassau police said Monday.

A village custodian working in the building, at 46 N. Ocean Ave., "felt a draft" and noticed that a first-floor window was broken about 8:25 a.m. Saturday, said Officer Eloise Abdullah, Nassau police spokeswoman.

The custodian alerted Freeport police, who are in an adjacent building, and officers found a safe that "someone tried to get into" near the cashier area in the lobby.

"The latch to the safe was moved to the left and dangling, but the safe door was locked," Abdullah said.

It was unclear what was inside the safe and Abdullah said there was no surveillance video of the incident.

Nassau detectives are investigating.

Reached on his cellphone, Freeport Mayor Robert T. Kennedy said he had "no idea" why someone would attempt to burglarize Village Hall.

"It was a break-in," he said. "Apparently nothing missing. . . . Doesn't make much sense to me."

Kennedy said one of the police chiefs saw two possible suspects leaving the building on surveillance video.

Police Chief Miguel Bermudez did not immediately return a call requesting comment.