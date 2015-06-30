Police investigate carjacking that ended with crash in Floral Park

Police are searching for a man they said stole a sport utility vehicle at knifepoint Sunday night in Valley Stream and abandoned it minutes later after crashing into the garage of a home in Floral Park.

The carjacking occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at Rottkamp Street and Oliver Avenue, Nassau police said.

"Obviously he's a violent suspect. He's willing to take people's property at knifepoint," Insp. Kenneth Lack said during a news briefing Monday in Mineola.

Police said the suspect, believed to be in his 40s with an unkempt beard and possibly dreadlocks, entered the stopped 2014 Chevy Equinox, leading to an argument inside.

The victim said he did not know the suspect, police said.

"They both get out of the vehicle, the argument continues, at which time the suspect produces a knife, raises it above his head, and the victim kicks the suspect," said Lack, a department spokesman. "The suspect then flees back to the vehicle and takes off."

Minutes later, police said, the SUV was involved in an accident on Floral Parkway.

Lack said police were not in active pursuit of the vehicle, but believe the suspect lost control because he thought officers were chasing him.

No one was injured in the carjacking, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.