Police: Inwood men used vehicle's key fob to steal it

Two Inwood men face grand larceny charges in the theft of a vehicle by using its key fob, Nassau County police said Thursday.

Rayshawn Littlepage, 24, of 336 Grand Central Place, and Justin Artis, 20, of 117 Jefferson St., are each charged with third-degree grand larceny after Major Case Bureau detectives and Bureau of Special Operations members saw them unlock a stolen vehicle with its key fob and then enter it on Carvel Place in Inwood at about 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Police blocked the movement of the stolen vehicle with their own car, and Artis ran off but was caught after a "short foot pursuit," according to a news release.

Artis was in possession of a key fob for another stolen vehicle that was then found on Monroe Street, police said.

Artis also is charged with criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of marijuana.

He was arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead and ordered held on $5,000 bond, or $2,500 cash bail. Littlepage was ordered held on $3,000 bond, or $1,500 cash bail.

Both men are due to return to court Monday.

The arrests come about two weeks after police issued a news release warning about an increase in the thefts of luxury vehicles and sport utility vehicles with key fobs and push-button starts.

A police spokeswoman Thursday said the two men are not being investigated for the thefts of other luxury vehicles or SUVs.