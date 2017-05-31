Police: Jerusalem Avenue reopens after tractor trailer crash

A tractor trailer accident forced the closure of Jerusalem Avenue in North Bellmore for about two hours and 15 minutes Wednesday, Nassau County police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Pea Pond Road and Jerusalem Avenue at 10:46 a.m. Police said the crash involved a tractor trailer and a van and said Jerusalem Avenue was closed in both directions at Harrison Street as a result. It was reopened at about 1 p.m.

Police said there were no serious injuries.

Additional details were not available.