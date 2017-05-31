Long IslandNassau

Police: Jerusalem Avenue reopens after tractor trailer crash

A van was involved in a tractor trailer accident on Jerusalem Avenue at Pea Pond Road in North Bellmore on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. There were no serious injuries, Nassau County police said. Credit: Lou Minutoli

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A tractor trailer accident forced the closure of Jerusalem Avenue in North Bellmore for about two hours and 15 minutes Wednesday, Nassau County police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Pea Pond Road and Jerusalem Avenue at 10:46 a.m. Police said the crash involved a tractor trailer and a van and said Jerusalem Avenue was closed in both directions at Harrison Street as a result. It was reopened at about 1 p.m.

Police said there were no serious injuries.

Additional details were not available.

