Nassau County police said they are investigating a bank robbery that took place in Westbury Sunday afternoon.

Police said a man entered a TD Bank on Brush Hollow Road at about noon, demanding cash from a teller. The suspect left with the cash, heading away on foot, police said.

Police said four employees, but no customers, were in the bank at the time and no one was injured.

Anyone with information can call police anonymously at 800-244-TIPS.