Police looking for 2 males in Freeport robbery

Nassau County Police and CrimeStoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for help locating two suspects wanted for the robbery of a man in Freeport.

Police said the robbery took place about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 in front of 126 Church St. The victim, a 23-year-old male was allegedly punched, kicked and knocked to the ground, police said. The suspects, who forcibly took the victim's wallet, its contents and his cellphone, were captured on video surveillance using one of the victim's credit card seven minutes after the robbery.

The video was captured at a 7-Eleven, 200 East Merrick Rd., police said.

The suspects were driving a newer model dark BMW with an unknown plate number. Police describe one suspect as being 5-foot-10 to 6 feet with a stocky build. He was wearing a black and tan baseball cap, black T-shirt, and tan pants. The second suspect is 6 feet to 6-feet-4, stocky, wearing a red baseball cap, white T-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone who can identify the subjects, or anyone with any information about this case to call 800-244-TIPS (8477).