Police: Man arrested in Roosevelt shooting

Nassau County police have arrested a Uniondale man in the shooting of another man early Saturday in Roosevelt.

First Squad detectives charged Mazen Marsh, 24, with attempted murder and robbery. He is awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police released the following account:

About 12:40 a.m., a 24-year-old man was in his apartment on Abbott Place in Roosevelt when he heard gunshots coming from the main floor of the home and saw an unknown man running from a bedroom.

The man entered the bedroom and saw a 39-year-old house mate had been shot, and Marsh firing a black handgun. The 24-year-old man struggled with Marsh and suffered multiple cuts because of broken glass.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital, admitted for multiple gunshot wounds and listed in stable condition.

The 24-year-old victim was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

The gunshot victim held Marsh at the scene until police arrived, but a second suspect fled and remains at large.

Police said a .25-caliber handgun was recovered at the scene, and Marsh had the gunshot victim's cellphone in his possession when police arrived.

Marsh was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm and second-degree menacing.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.