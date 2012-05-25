Police: Man breaks window, assaults cops

A Mineola man was arrested early Friday on charges of assault, criminal mischief and obstruction after he broke a store window and spit and kicked at Third Precinct officers, Nassau County police said.

Harpreet Singh, 24, of 349 Andrews Rd., is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Officers responding to a call for a broken window at 12:45 a.m. at a the Gulf gas station at 2399 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park, determined that Singh broke the window, police said.

As he was being arrested, Singh repeatedly spit at officers, police said. As he was being driven in the police vehicle, he also attempted to kick the driver, police said.

When a second officer intervened, that officer was kicked in the right arm, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released for contusions.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police also said Singh spit again at officers as he was being processed.