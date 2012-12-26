Police: Man drives car into ex, her companion

A Hempstead man who police said rammed his car into an ex-girlfriend and her male companion on Christmas Eve in Uniondale has been arrested and charged with assault.

Oscar A. Santos, 33, of 46 Belmond Ave., was driving on Midland Street when he saw his ex-girlfriend, 19, walking with another man, Nassau police said Tuesday. "He backed up and drove his vehicle at the victims," police said.

Santos' four-door Mitsubishi struck the pair on the front lawn on Midland Street, police said. Then Santos got out of his car and kicked the man in the head and body. He parked the car and left the scene, police said.

Police said they are not identifying the woman and man because they are victims of a crime. The two were taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, police said. The woman was treated for a broken right ankle, and her companion was treated for sprained knees.

Santos was charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault. At First District Court in Hempstead, he was ordered to be held on $100,000 bond or cash bail.