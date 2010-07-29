Police: Man drove 110 mph on Southern State in N. Valley Stream

A Queens Village man who allegedly drove 110 mph on the Southern State Parkway Wednesday night in North Valley Stream faces reckless driving and endangerment charges, State Police said.

Police said Kashaun Iqbal, 23, of 218-50 100th Ave., was driving a black Acura at a high rate of speed on the parkway near Exit 14, Fletcher Avenue, where the speed limit is 55 mph.

Iqbal was "operating at 110 mph and continuously changing lanes unsafely," according to a report. Police said he also almost caused several collisions and tried to elude troopers.

Iqbal was forced to slow down because of traffic and then was successfully stopped, police said.

Iqbal is charged with reckless endangerment, unlawfully fleeing an officer, reckless driving and several traffic violations, police said. He is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Hempstead on Aug. 9.