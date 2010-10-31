Police: Man has tried to lure 3 boys into car

A man tried to lure a teenager into his car in Elmont on Saturday, echoing two similar incidents over the past month in the same neighborhood, Nassau police said.

Police said a man driving a dark SUV on Surprise Street near Hill Avenue at around 7:15 p.m. slowed down to talk to a 15-year-old boy. When the man asked the teen to get into the car, the teen ran away. The man, described as wearing a gray baseball cap, thin goatee and beard, then sped off.

On Oct. 19, police said a man in a dark SUV was driving near Benson Avenue and Johnson Avenue at 6:30 p.m. when he asked a 14-year-old boy to get in the car. The boy fled, and the man continued driving onto Johnson Avenue.

A week earlier, on Oct. 13, a man driving a dark SUV at Doherty Avenue and Surprise Street around 7 p.m. asked a different 14-year-old boy to get inside his car. That boy also ran away, and the man continued driving on Surprise Street.

In both of those cases, police described the man as in his late 20s to early 30s, with short dark hair, unshaven, and speaking in an "effeminate" voice.

Police ask anyone with information on any of these cases to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.