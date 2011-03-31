Police: Man nabbed with wire near building

Police said a man was caught red-handed with stolen copper wire and tools to steal it outside the building he had just robbed in Plainview on Wednesday.

Nassau County Eighth Precinct police officers arrested George Taylor, 51, of 51 Roosevelt Ave., East Northport, outside the building they said he burglarized.

Police said the officers saw Taylor in the car outside the building at 1425 Old Country Rd. at 12:10 p.m. The trunk was open, and officers "observed copper wire, a power saw, pry bars and gloves."

Police said Taylor was found with copper wire from a building at that address.

Taylor was charged with third-degree burglary, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools, police said. He was scheduled for arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday.