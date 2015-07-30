Police: Man robbed at gunpoint in call-for-help scam in South Hempstead

Nassau County police are looking for man who robbed another man at gunpoint after luring him to a South Hempstead intersection Wednesday with a false call for help from a friend.

First Squad detectives said the victim, 37, got a phone call from an unknown man at about 7 p.m. The caller told the victim that one of his friends needed help and was at Irene Street and Central Avenue, police said.

When the victim arrived at the intersection, a man in his mid-20s wearing a black hat, white shirt and blue shorts met him. The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded the keys to his car and cash, police said.

The victim gave the man his phone, car keys and an unspecified amount of cash, police said, and the suspect then ran off north on Central Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All information will be kept confidential.