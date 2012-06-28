Police: Man robbed at gunpoint in Cedarhurst

An 18-year-old man walking home in Cedarhurst was knocked to the ground and robbed, at gunpoint, of his cellphone and money early Thursday morning, Nassau County police said.

Fourth Squad detectives said the victim was walking home at 12:35 a.m. on Washington Avenue when he was approached by a suspect, a man with a slim build, about 6-foot, wearing dark pants, a white tank top and a dark mask.

The suspect "jumped on his back causing him to fall on the ground . . . then displayed a dark hand gun and removed an undetermined amount of U.S. currency and a cellphone from the victim's pockets," then ran east on Oak Avenue, police said.

The victim was not injured, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.