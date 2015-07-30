Police: Man robbed Wednesday night on Uniondale street

A man walking on Bedford Avenue in Uniondale late Wednesday was robbed at gunpoint, Nassau County police said.

The victim, 28, was walking south between Front and Midwood streets at about 10:30 p.m. when he was approached by two unknown men, one of whom was armed with a gun, police said.

One of the suspects told the victim not to move and took his cellphone and wallet; both men then ran north on Front Street.

According to a news release, police had no "further description" of the suspects.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All information will be kept confidential.