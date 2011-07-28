Police: Man took cash from donation boxes

A Queens man was caught twice on video surveillance cameras stealing money from donation boxes at a New Hyde Park religious center, Nassau County police said.

Ahmad Saeed, 48, of 161-18 Normal Rd., Jamaica, was arrested on burglary charges near his home at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Third Squad detectives said.

Police said security cameras recorded Saeed stealing unspecified amounts of cash from donation boxes at the Hillside Islamic Center at 300 Hillside Ave. on July 15 and 19.

Saeed is charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Third Squad detectives asked anyone with information about similar crimes to call 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.