Police: New Hyde Park gas station robbed

Nassau County police are looking for two men who they say in tandem robbed a New Hyde Park gas station at gunpoint early Friday.

Third Squad detectives said the two men took money from the BP station at 200 Hillsdale Ave. at about 5:25 a.m.

Police said a male employee, 31, was working inside the station when one of the suspects came in and asked to buy a cigar. Police said the suspect "pretended not to have money and exited the store."

A short time later a second suspect with a black handgun entered the store and demanded money while the first suspect remained outside, police said.

The employee turned over an unspecified amount of cash and both suspects ran west through the station's lot, police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There were no injuries.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.