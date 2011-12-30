Police: 'Officer-involved' shooting in East Meadow

Nassau County police are investigating an "officer-involved" shooting early Friday morning in the parking lot of an East Meadow strip mall, a police spokesman said.

"We're not able to confirm who was shot exactly," the spokesman said, "but it is a shooting and it is officer involved."

The spokesman had no other details, except that the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the East Meadow Plaza parking lot in the 1900 block of Hempstead Turnpike, across the entrance to Eisenhower Park.

The lot provides parking for several stores, including Home Depot and a Duane Reade pharmacy.

Night spots situated in the mall include Zachary's and Aura Light and Sound Suite.

Eight Nassau County police cars were parked near the entrance to Zachary's at about 6:30 a.m., along with three ambulances.

A person at the scene said police were not able to confirm the shooting.