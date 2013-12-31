Police: Pair tried to cash fraudulent check

Nassau County police and Crime Stoppers said Tuesday they are looking for a woman and man who tried to cash a fraudulent check in Plainview in October.

Police released photographs of the pair taken from video surveillance.

The two tried to cash a check for $4,437.87 at a Capital One Bank at 1105 Old Country Rd. at about 11:40 a.m. Oct. 5, police said.

"While waiting for the transaction to be completed, the subjects became agitated, and fled the scene in an unknown direction," police said in a news release.

Police said the pair has been successful in cashing fraudulent checks at several Capitol One Banks in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.