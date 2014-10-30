Police probe robbery of Franklin Square bank

A 6-foot-tall masked man armed with a handgun entered a Franklin Square bank Thursday morning, demanded money, and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, Nassau County police said.

The robbery occurred at 8:31 a.m., with the thinly built man entering the Chase Bank at 654 Franklin Ave., where three employees and no customers were present, said police, who reported no injuries.

In addition to the mask, the suspect wore a white baseball cap with a red bill, and dark-colored jeans and sweatshirt, police said. He fled out the back door.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-244-TIPS.