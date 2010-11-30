Police: Pungent scent leads to Westbury pot-growing bust

All Nassau police detectives responding to "a strong odor" of marijuana had to do was follow their noses.

Police said the scent led Tactical Enforcement Team and narcotics detectives to a house on Morningside Drive in Westbury Monday night, where they found 164 marijuana plants - more than 10 pounds' worth - and $10,405 in cash.

They arrested resident John M. Driscoll, 23, charging him with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana. He was arrested at 9:45 p.m.

Driscoll was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said that often, huge blowers vent air from marijuana growing locations. Police said detectives simply had to follow the pungent plant smell to its source.