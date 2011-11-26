Police release sketch of kidnap suspect

Nassau detectives are looking for a man who abducted a woman from a Great Neck bus stop and drove her around the area before releasing her unharmed a short time later, police said Friday.

The woman, age 38, was at a bus stop located at Stepping Stone Lane and Steamboat Road at 7:20 p.m. Monday, police said, when the man first sat on the bench next to her.

Det. Sgt. Steven Zeth said he told her to get into his car and showed her a handgun. "It was in his waistband and he kind of pulled his jacket back so the victim could see it," Zeth said.

The man, in his 50s, drove her around the Great Neck area for about 15 minutes, Zeth said. "The whole time he was asking her for sexual contact, and she was pleading with him to let her go."

Eventually he let her go in the vicinity of the Great Neck railroad station, police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He was described as a man of medium build, short salt and pepper hair, dark glasses and with a space between his teeth. He was driving a gray four-door car, police said.

Detectives ask that anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.