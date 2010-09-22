Police: Roosevelt teen charged in three robberies

A Roosevelt teen was arrested Tuesday and charged with committing three robberies in three weeks, police said.

Nassau County police said an investigation led them to Joseph P. Douglas, 19, of Monroe Street, Roosevelt.

He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with an armed robbery Aug. 20, as well as robberies on Sept. 4 and Sept. 16, police said.

Police said Douglas and an accomplice entered High Tech Wireless on Babylon Turnpike in Roosevelt in August at 11:55 p.m., flashed a handgun, stole cash and cell phones, then fled.

No one was injured.

Police arrested Douglas at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, charging him with the High Tech robbery, as well as one on Sept. 4 and another on Sept. 16, police said. His accomplice in the Aug. 20 robbery has not been found.

Douglas was charged with five counts of first-degree robbery, five counts of second-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.