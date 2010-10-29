Police say man punched, robbed of iPhone in Elmont

Fifth Squad detectives are looking for a man who punched another man repeatedly in the face Thursday night in Elmont before stealing his iPhone, Nassau County police said.

At 10:22 p.m., a man in a black, hooded sweatshirt with a gray bandanna on his face approached two other men on Roslyn Avenue, police said. The man punched one of the men in the face three times and knocked the other to the ground. He then took one man's iPhone and fled, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.