Police say they are looking for 3 men who broke into woman's car in Baldwin

A woman jumped on the hood of her robbers' getaway vehicle in a Baldwin parking lot then fell off as they sped away, Nassau County police said Friday.

Police are looking for three men who broke into the woman's vehicle in the lot of the Pathmark at 1764 Grand Ave., taking her purse, at about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman, 45, who suffered minor injuries, was leaving the store when she saw two men leaning on her vehicle. She asked what they were doing, and the two walked away.

The woman then noticed that her passenger side window was broken and a pocketbook that was on the seat was missing, according to a news release.

The two men entered a black, four-door vehicle with tinted windows, driven by a third man, and started to drive away, police said.

The victim then jumped on the hood of their car, and as the men drove off she fell to the pavement and was hit by the front bumper, police said.

The woman declined medical assistance at the scene, police said.

Police said the woman's purse contained credit cards and personal papers.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.