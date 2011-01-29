Police search for bank robbery suspect

The Robbery Squad has released photographs of a suspect in a Thursday robbery of a New Hyde Park bank who also had tried to rob another bank in Garden City Park that day, Nassau County police said.

Detectives said a man in his late 20s or early 30s entered the Citibank at 1524 Union Tpke. at about 5 p.m., handed a teller a note demanding money and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said about 20 minutes before the robbery a man fitting the same description had unsuccessfully tried to rob a Citibank at 2301 Jericho Tpke. in Garden City Park.

Several employees and customers were in the banks at the time of the incidents, police said, but there were no injuries.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.