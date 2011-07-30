Police search for Elmont robbery suspect

Nassau County police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed a 19-year-old man Thursday evening in Elmont.

Detectives said the victim was walking on Locustwood Boulevard near 109th Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. when he was approached by the two men who demanded he turn over his property. The victim, who was not injured, surrendered his backpack while one of the suspects stole a cellphone from his hand, police said.

The suspects fled on Locustwood Boulevard in the direction of Hempstead Turnpike.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.