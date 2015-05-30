Police seek 2 bicyclists who stole $30G worth of designer sunglasses from unlocked car in East Meadow
Two thieves on bicycles stole $30,000 worth of designer sunglasses and eyeglasses left inside a car parked overnight on an East Meadow street this week, Nassau police said Friday.
The vehicle's doors were unlocked, said a police department spokesman.
Police declined to name the car's owner, a sales representative, saying she is a victim.
The 55-year-old woman parked her car on Coolidge Drive, a residential street, on Thursday about 8:30 p.m. When she returned around 6 a.m. the next day, police said she discovered several hundred pairs of glasses -- by Versace, Coach and Brooks Brothers -- were gone.
Police said two men, both in their 20s, were seen carrying a black garbage bag riding their two-wheelers north on Coolidge Drive about 4:15 a.m.
Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.