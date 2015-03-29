Police: 2 men sought after robbing Chinese food deliveryman in Lakeview

Nassau County police are investigating the Saturday night robbery of a man who was on his way to deliver Chinese food to a Lakeview residence.

The robbery occurred at 6:04 p.m. as the deliveryman, carrying food from Hunan Garden restaurant in Malverne, walked to a Pinelake Drive residence and was approached by a man who asked about the food delivery, police said.

Once distracted, a second man approached from behind, knocked the victim to the ground and showed a black handgun, police said. After taking the victim's wallet and keys, the suspects fled on foot eastbound on Chautauqua Avenue, police said.

The victim described the first man as about 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds, and the second man as about 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.