Police seek female robber who hit three banks

Nassau County police have released security photographs of a female suspect who robbed three banks in two days, including two in Rockville Centre.

The robbery squad said the woman is a suspect in three bank heists between Friday morning and Saturday morning, each time handing the teller a note and then fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no injuries to bank employees or customers in each robbery, police said.

She first robbed the two Rockville Centre banks - Community National Bank at 333 Merrick Rd., at 11:17 a.m. Friday, followed by the Astoria Federal Savings Bank at 339 Merrick Rd., 9:48 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Less than an hour after the second robbery, at 10:47 a.m., she hit the Community National Bank, 200 Middle Neck Rd., in Great Neck Estates, police said.

Police said the woman is in her late 20s to early 30s and was wearing a dark, shoulder-length wig during in each robbery.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.