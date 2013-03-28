Police seek four in Baldwin home invasion
Nassau police are looking for four people they say robbed a young Baldwin couple at gunpoint in their home.
First Squad detectives said on Wednesday at 1 p.m. a man knocked on the door of the Brooklyn Avenue home. When the 19-year-old man who lived there answered, the man flashed a gun, entered the home and ordered him and the 18-year-old woman who lived there to lie on the kitchen floor.
Three other robbers then came in, taking cellphones, money, jewelry and an Xbox video game system from a bedroom before leaving.
Police don't know if the robbers had a vehicle.
No injuries were reported and no description of the robbers was released.
Detectives ask that anyone with information on the crime contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.