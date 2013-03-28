Police seek four in Baldwin home invasion

Nassau police are looking for four people they say robbed a young Baldwin couple at gunpoint in their home.

First Squad detectives said on Wednesday at 1 p.m. a man knocked on the door of the Brooklyn Avenue home. When the 19-year-old man who lived there answered, the man flashed a gun, entered the home and ordered him and the 18-year-old woman who lived there to lie on the kitchen floor.

Three other robbers then came in, taking cellphones, money, jewelry and an Xbox video game system from a bedroom before leaving.

Police don't know if the robbers had a vehicle.

No injuries were reported and no description of the robbers was released.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Detectives ask that anyone with information on the crime contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.