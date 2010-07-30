Police seek man who tried to rob Massapequa bank

Nassau County police are looking for a man who tried to rob a Massapequa bank.

The suspect entered the Chase Bank at 4210 Sunrise Hwy. on Wednesday, police said. He gave one of the tellers a note demanding cash, but left the bank and ran east on Grove Street before getting any cash.

There were nine employees and four customers in the bank during the robbery, police said. No one was injured.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.