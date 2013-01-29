Police seek pair in Barn Store robbery
One robber wore a black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask, the other a white hooded sweatshirt and a white mask.
Wearing those outfits, Nassau County police said the pair robbed a convenience store in Franklin Square at gunpoint on Monday afternoon -- fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Now police are asking anyone with information about the armed robbery at 1:21 p.m. of the Barn Store, at 114 Franklin Ave., to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.
Police said the two robbers approached the 37-year-old female manager of the store and said of the robbers, the one dressed in white, flashed a handgun -- demanding cash.
The manager complied.
Police said no one was injured in the robbery.