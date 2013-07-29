Police seek pair in cellphone store burglary

Nassau police detectives are looking for two men who burglarized a cellphone store in Albertson on Saturday night.

According to police reports, two men wearing ski masks, gloves and dark clothing broke into Cellular Next, 175 IU Willets Rd., at about 9:55 p.m. They smashed a glass door and once inside repositioned security cameras out of view, police said. A third camera was able to capture images of a white Nissan Maxima with a model year between 1995 to 2000.

Third Squad detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous.