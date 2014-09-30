Police seek public's help in solving fatal shooting of Tyrenzo Brown in Long Beach

Police are asking the public to help them locate the suspect -- or suspects -- who shot and killed a 28-year-old at a troubled, low-income Long Beach housing project on Saturday.

The shooting of Tyrenzo Brown took place at the Channel Park public housing complex in the North Park neighborhood at 12:42 a.m., Nassau County and Long Beach police said. A small demonstration was held at the complex Monday, calling for police intervention and improved security.

Police said Brown was shot in front of a home on Birch Court off Center Street.

Details of the shooting have not been released.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the slaying of Brown contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS or call the Homicide Squad at 516-573-7788. All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The housing complex of 108 apartments is under federal control and is not managed by the City of Long Beach. It was recently passed over for its portion of a $5 million grant for security lights and cameras from the Department of Housing and Urban Development pushed by Sen. Charles Schumer. Schumer's office said the senator is working on other grants and funding to pay for the improvements.

Channel Park has about a dozen cameras, but it needs more surveillance and lighting for the 13 buildings and the five-acre campus, Long Beach Housing Authority director Paul Goodman said. The agency has met with vendors for cameras, but it doesn't have the $250,000 in needed funding.

Police have traced several shootings to homes in the complex where residents have had parties and invited guests suspected of causing problems, Long Beach Police Commissioner Michael Tangney said.

"The residents are inviting questionable people and have to deal with those offenders. It's a problem element that residents aren't tolerant of," Tangney said. "The lightning rod is the location of this homicide. It's the third time shots have been fired at that location."

Police met with a group of residents and clergy members Monday to offer different strategies to deal with the violence. Police said they plan to work with the Long Beach Housing Authority to evict problematic tenants.

The housing authority and the North Park Crisis Team, a civic group, have also increased security by requiring visitors to show ID and be accompanied by residents. Since the shooting, police have dedicated additional officers in the neighborhood at night.

With John Valenti