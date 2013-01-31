Police: Store clerk turns weapon on robber

A 30-year-old store clerk foiled the plans of a masked robber Wednesday night in Westbury when the clerk gained control of a knife the robber was holding to his stomach, Nassau County police said.

According to police, a man, 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, entered the Variedades Eloisa variety store, at 440 Maple Ave., at 7 p.m., demanding money from the male clerk.

When the robber went behind the counter, a struggle ensued, with the clerk gaining control of the knife, police said.

The robber fled westbound on Maple Avenue with no proceeds, said police, who reported no injuries.

Anyone with information can call Nassau County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-244-TIPS.