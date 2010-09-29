Police: Suspect showed gun to plainclothes cop in Roosevelt

A man who repeatedly lifted his sweatshirt to reveal a handgun did so in front of a plainclothes Nassau County police officer - and is now under arrest, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place just after midnight Wednesday on Nassau Road near Debevoise Avenue in Roosevelt, police said. Police said the officer, with the Gang Abatement-Crime Deterrent Patrol, observed Christopher Beadle, 20, of North Long Beach Avenue in Roosevelt "repeatedly lifting his sweatshirt and adjusting what appeared to be a weapon in his waistband." Police said Beadle had an unloaded .32-caliber pistol and a bag of marijuana.

Police said Beadle was arrested and charged with fourth-degree possession of a dangerous weapon. He also was changed with unlawful possession of marijuana.

He was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.