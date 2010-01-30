Police: Teens robbed woman at Inwood LIRR station

Nassau County police are looking for two women who assaulted a woman walking on Doughty Boulevard Friday night near the Inwood Rail Road Station.

The two women knocked a 41-year-old woman to the ground about 6 p.m., punching and kicking her as they pried away her handbag, police said. The two assailants made off with the handbag, containing an unspecified amount of cash and personal papers.

The victim was not seriously hurt, police said.

The two assailants were in their late teens and were wearing tight black nylon jackets and blue jeans.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.