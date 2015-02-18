Police: Would-be robber thwarted by dawdling bank teller

A would-be bank robber was foiled Tuesday by a unhurried teller and walked away from a North New Hyde Park Chase bank without taking any cash, according to Nassau County police.

Police said a man entered the bank at 350 Hillside Ave. just before 6 p.m. and passed a note to the teller demanding cash.

The teller did not immediately respond, which police said "caused the subject to flee without obtaining any proceeds."

The suspect was last seen walking east on Hillside Avenue.

One customer and five employees were inside the bank during the attempted robbery; there were no injuries, police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police said the suspect was wearing a powder-blue knit hat, sunglasses, a gray sweatshirt and a black-and-red plaid jacket.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All information will be kept confidential.