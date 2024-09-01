Long IslandNassau

Cops: Driver has medical emergency, dies after Port Washington crash

The scene in Port Washington on Sunday where a driver suffered...

The scene in Port Washington on Sunday where a driver suffered a medical emergency and was later pronounced dead after crashing into several vehicles in a store parking lot. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone

A driver died after suffering a medical emergency Sunday and crashing into several vehicles in a Port Washington parking lot, police said.

Just past 11:30 a.m., Port Washington police officers and firefighters responded to a call regarding a vehicle that crashed into multiple others parked in the parking lot of North Shore Farms on Port Washington Boulevard.

The Port Washington Fire Department said in a Facebook post that upon arriving, the firefighters discovered that the driver had crashed into a tree and into the parking lot, striking several other vehicles. The department said the driver was taken out of the car and transported by ambulance to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset.

The driver, whose identity was not immediately released Sunday, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

There were no other injuries reported. The nature of the medical emergency was not immediately released.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Hazardous Materials Team responded to the crash because fluids from the crash leaked into nearby storm drains, authorities noted.

The investigation is ongoing.

Darwin Yanes is a native Long Islander and Stony Brook University graduate who covers education. He previously covered the Town of North Hempstead.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
