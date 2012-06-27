Power issues delay some LIRR service
An unspecified "power problem" in one of the East River tunnels is causing service disruptions Wednesday morning on the Long Island Rail Road, railroad officials said.
The 8:35 a.m. train from Babylon, due to arrive at Penn Station at 9:37 a.m., was canceled at Jamaica. The 8:21 a.m. train from Far Rockaway, scheduled to arrive at Penn at 9:17 a.m., also has been canceled.
Officials said the power problems are causing trains to operate at reduced speeds.
The tunnels are owned and operated by Amtrak.