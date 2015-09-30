PSEG: Power restored to most after tree falls on pole in Glen Cove

Power was restored Wednesday afternoon to all but five customers in Glen Cove, where a tree came down on a utility pole and left more than 4,500 mostly on the North Shore without electricity, PSEG Long Island said.

Utility spokeswoman Elizabeth Flagler said the outage was weather related.

By 10:30 a.m., 2,000 customers across Long Island were without electricity, including almost 1,200 in Nassau, according to PSEG Long Island's Storm Center website. By 1:30 p.m. the number of customers without power was less than 500, according to PSEG.

Flagler said crews would work throughout the day to restore power as quickly as possible.

"A tree came down on a pole with two circuits on it, which affected approximately 4,503 customers," Flagler said of the Glen Cove power outage.