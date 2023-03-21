Holocaust survivor and great-granddaughter of French couple that saved her share their story
Almost 80 years ago, Rachel Epstein, then Rachel Malmed, and her brother were saved by a French couple after most of the siblings' family died in the Holocaust. On Monday, Epstein reunited with the French couple's great-granddaughter to talk to the congregants of the Reconstructionist Synagogue of the North Shore about the cross-continental bond between these two families. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca