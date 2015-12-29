Valley Stream woman dead, passenger injured after car hits tree on Meadowbrook State Parkway, police say
One woman was killed and another injured early Tuesday after their out-of-control car left the road on the southbound Meadowbrook State Parkway, striking a tree, state police said.
Police said the single-car crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. just north of the Southern State Parkway.
Police are investigating speed as a factor, saying the 2010 Nissan was traveling “at a high rate of speed.”
Police said the driver, Raquel Liberte, 20, of Valley Stream, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger, Evelissa Ducatel, 20, of Valley Stream, was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Police said the investigation is continuing.