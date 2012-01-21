Reporter hurt at press event suing Nassau

A journalist who fell backward in her wheelchair while boarding a bus at a New Year's Day press event has filed legal papers against Nassau County.

Barbara Yanger, 42, of Hempstead, was trying to roll her wheelchair up a bus ramp at a news conference for the county's new bus system when her wheelchair flipped backward, slamming her head against the depot tarmac.

Friday, Yanger announced at a Garden City news conference that she has served legal notice of her intent to sue Nassau County.

Yanger's lawyer, Joseph Soffey, of Garden City, says he is seeking clarity on whether Nassau County was still responsible for the bus at the time of the accident. Veolia Transportation took over the county's bus system, now called Nassau Inter-County Express, that day.

Katie Grilli-Robles, a spokeswoman for the county, said her office did not comment on pending litigation. A representative for Veolia Transportation Services did not return calls seeking comment.

Yanger, a reporter for two public access television programs, was using a wheelchair after she suffered a heart attack and stroke in November.