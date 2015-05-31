New Cassel man struck and killed by van, Nassau police say
A 30-year-old New Cassel man died early Sunday after being struck by a van while he was walking on State Street in New Cassel, Nassau County police said.
The victim was identified as Reynaldo Flores-Grande, 30.
Police said the accident occurred at 11:33 p.m. Saturday.
A driver, identified only as a 33-year-old male, was traveling eastbound on Prospect Street in a 2003 Ford Econoline van when he made a left onto State Street to go northbound. Flores-Grande was crossing westbound on State Street in the crosswalk and was struck as the driver turned onto State Street.
Flores-Grande was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow where he was pronounced dead at 12:09 a.m. Sunday.
A brake test was conducted at the scene and the vehicle was found to have adequate braking ability, police said.
There were no further details available.